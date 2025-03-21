Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
NYSE:WRB opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
