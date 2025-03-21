Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wix.com by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Price Performance
WIX stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
