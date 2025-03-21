Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $162.33 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

