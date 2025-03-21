Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.