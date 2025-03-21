Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 381,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $16,989,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,666.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 117,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

