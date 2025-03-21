Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,654 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,486,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $9,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after acquiring an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $4,979,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 257,081 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

