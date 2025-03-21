Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,993 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Knife River by 26.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Knife River by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

