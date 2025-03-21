Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,909,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $62.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.