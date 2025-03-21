Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 225.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,268 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

