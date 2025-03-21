Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,384,000 after buying an additional 77,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

