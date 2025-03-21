Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after buying an additional 5,960,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,125,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after purchasing an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,756,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,220,000 after buying an additional 249,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after buying an additional 439,493 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

