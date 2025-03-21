Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 141,833 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,833 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 45.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ambev by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

