Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $14,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 143,143 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

