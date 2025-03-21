Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Chord Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $110.79 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.