Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 24.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

SSR Mining stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Read Our Latest Report on SSRM

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.