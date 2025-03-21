Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.59. Sharp shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 451 shares traded.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.