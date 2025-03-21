Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Decreases By 13.7%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 150,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.98. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) by 423.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned 2.30% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

