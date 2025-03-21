Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 13.3%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $19.08 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

