Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Drops By 15.0%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of AQWA stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
