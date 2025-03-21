Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Drops By 15.0%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AQWA stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

