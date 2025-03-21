Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Decreases By 13.3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.3 %

LNTH opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,081,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,721 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

