Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Grows By 17.9%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 899,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Sharps Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 19.5 %

STSS stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

