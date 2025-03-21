Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.25 ($13.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,103.50 ($14.31). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.11), with a volume of 1,242,435 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
