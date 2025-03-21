SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $17.12 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

