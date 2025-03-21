Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.54.

About Sonim Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.