Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.54.
About Sonim Technologies
