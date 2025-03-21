Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Financial Review

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 5.61% 6.69% 2.63% Taboola.com -1.96% -1.68% -1.04%

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.05 billion 23.56 $37.51 million $0.20 111.50 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.50 -$82.04 million ($0.01) -298.00

This table compares Sportradar Group and Taboola.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Taboola.com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.01%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Taboola.com on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

