Stifel Canada Predicts Capstone Copper FY2028 Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.10, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$6.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

