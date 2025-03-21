Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kits Eyecare in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
