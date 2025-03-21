Stifel Canada Weighs in on Kinross Gold FY2028 Earnings

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.