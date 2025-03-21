Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Golden Ocean Group Call Options (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical volume of 1,770 call options.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.97 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.