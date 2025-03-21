StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.33. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

