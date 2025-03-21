StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.33. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
