Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $663.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.15. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

