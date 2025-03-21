Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

