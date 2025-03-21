Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 222,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

