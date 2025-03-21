Swiss National Bank Buys 13,100 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of UGI worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of UGI by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

