Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,657 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 865,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 495,599 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

HR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

