Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,789,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,695. The trade was a 91.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,726,333 shares of company stock worth $312,843,856. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

