Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of SentinelOne worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

