Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

