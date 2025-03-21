Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of FMC worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Down 2.2 %

FMC stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

