Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). Approximately 51,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 158,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.33.
Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.
Insider Transactions at Taylor Maritime Investments
About Taylor Maritime Investments
Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Maritime Investments
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.