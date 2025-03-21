Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). Approximately 51,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 158,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.33.

Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Maritime Investments

About Taylor Maritime Investments

In related news, insider Edward Buttery purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,625 ($12,480.55). Also, insider Rebecca Brosnan acquired 50,000 shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($42,790.46). 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

