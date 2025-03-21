TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Price

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Shell by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

