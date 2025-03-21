TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 455.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.45. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

