Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.40% from the company’s current price.

J.Jill Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of JILL opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,257.65. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth $290,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth $288,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 196.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in J.Jill by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

