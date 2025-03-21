Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

