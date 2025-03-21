Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Terex were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Stock Down 1.4 %

TEX stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.