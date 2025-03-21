Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

