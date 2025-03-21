Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

