The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

