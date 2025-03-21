The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.10). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 151,380 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on The Rank Group
The Rank Group Price Performance
The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Rank Group
The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Rank Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.