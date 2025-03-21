The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.10). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 151,380 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The Rank Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The stock has a market cap of £380.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.50.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

