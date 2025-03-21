Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

NYSE:TRI opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

